World Cup champion Spain widens lead over No. 2 United States in FIFA women's rankings

Spain won the Nations League final last week against Germany, which rose two places to No. 3 in the rankings. European champion England stayed at No. 4 and No. 5 Sweden fell two spots.

Brazil and France swapped places at Nos. 6 and 7, respectively. Japan stayed at No. 8, North Korea went up one to No. 9, taking the place of Canada now at No. 10.

