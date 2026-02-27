World shares are mostly higher in a week dominated by AI news

The future for the S&P 500 edged 0.1% lower while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%.

Germany's DAX rose 0.3% to 25,373.74, while the CAC 40 picked up less than 0.1% to 8,625.54. Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.5% to 10,904.24.

In Asian trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 edged 0.2% higher to 58,850.27.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng jumped 1% to 26,630.54, while the Shanghai Composite index advanced 0.4% to 4,162.88.

South Korea's Kospi lost 1% to 6,244.13 as traders sold to lock in profits from recent gains.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 closed 0.3% higher at 9,198.60, while India's Sensex lost 0.8%.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 shed 0.5% and the Dow industrials added less than 0.1%. The Nasdaq composite sank 1.2%. to 22,878.38.

U.S. inflation data is due out later Friday. A report showed that the number of U.S. workers applying for unemployment benefits ticked up last week, but not by any more than economists expected. It also remains relatively low compared with history.

Nvidia, whose chips are helping to power the AI boom, reported another stellar quarter of profit growth that breezed past analysts’ expectations. Its forecast for revenue in the current quarter again topped Wall Street estimates. But such blowout performances have become so typical for Nvidia that they’re losing their oomph. Its stock sank 5.5% for its worst loss since April.

Shares in Block, formerly known as Square, gained 5% on Thursday before it reported better than expected earnings, and then shot up more than 20% after the markets closed following Dorsey's comments on laying off about 4,000 of its 10,000 employees.

“We believe Block will be signficantly more valuable as a smaller, faster, intelligence-native company. Everything we do from here is in service of that,” Dorsey wrote in a letter to shareholders.

Dorsey “just did what most CEOs have only whispered about in boardrooms,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management wrote in a commentary.

“For years we've debated whether AI would dent jobs at the margin. Now we have a public case study where the CEO explicitly says intelligence tools have changed what it means to build and run a company,” he said.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, shares in streaming giant Netflix jumped 7.9% in pre-market trading after it walked away from its bid to buy Warner Bros. Discovery’s studio and streaming business. That put Skydance-owned Paramount in a position to take over its Hollywood rival.

Netflix said the price required to buy Warner after its board announced that Paramount's offer was superior would make it a deal that is “no longer financially attractive.”

On Thursday, Warner Bros. shares edged down 0.3% after the entertainment giant reported a $252 million loss for the fourth quarter.

In other dealings early Friday, U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 89 cents to $66.10 per barrel. Crude prices have been swinging while the United States and Iran held indirect talks about Iran’s nuclear program. A barrel of U.S. crude briefly fell as low as $63.60 on Thursday before it bounced back.

The two sides walked away from the latest talks without a deal. That left the danger of another Mideast war on the table as the U.S. has gathered a massive fleet of aircraft and warships in the region.

A peaceful solution would lessen the threat of war, which could disrupt the global flow of oil and drive prices higher.

Brent crude, the international standard, gained 79 cents early Friday to $71.63 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 156.18 Japanese yen from 156.13 yen. The euro rose to $1.1805 from $1.1796.