World shares mixed as investors eye virus counts, stimulus

Without more help for the U.S. economy, analysts say the recovery that investors have been assuming is on the way won’t materialize. And that assumption is a huge reason the stock market is as high as it is.

Still, on Monday the S&P 500 picked up 0.3% to 3,381.99. Earlier in the day, it briefly crossed above its record closing level of 3,386.15, which was set on Feb. 19 before the pandemic shut down businesses worldwide and created the worst recession in decades.

“The markets are in ‘show me the money' mode, perhaps erring on the side of caution, not holding their breath for an imminent deal in Congress," Stephen Innes of AxiCorp said in a commentary. “Sadly, this leaves the U.S. real economy waddling and many businesses and millions of consumers getting the short shrift."

In Asia, South Korea’s Kospi led regional losses, slumping 2.5% to 2,348.24 amid worries over surging coronavirus cases.

South Korean health officials said Tuesday they had found 457 coronavirus cases linked to a huge northern Seoul church led by a bitter critic of the country’s president, driving an alarming rise in infections in the greater capital area.

During a virus briefing, Kwon Jun-wook, director of South Korea’s National Health Institute, said the outbreaks could create a situation comparable to the “miserable scenes of the United States or European countries.”

There’s concern that the virus’s spread could worsen after thousand of protesters, including members of the church and its ultra-right pastor, Jun Kwang-hun, marched in downtown Seoul Saturday despite official pleas to stay home.

Elsewhere, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index lost 0.2% to 25,367.38. Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.2% to 23,051.08. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8% to 6,123.40, while the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.4% higher, to 3,451.09.

Treasury yields moderated a bit, following a big rally for the 10-year yield last week. It dipped to 0.67% from 0.71% late Friday. It had zoomed upward from 0.56% through last week.

Higher yields suggest investors are upgrading their expectations for inflation and the economy. But they can also pull some buyers away from stocks into bonds, hurting stock prices.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil was flat at $42.89 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, picked up 6 cents to $45.43.

In currency dealings, the U.S. dollar weakened to 105.58 Japanese yen from 105.98 yen. The euro rose to $1.1890 from $1.1873.

Gold for delivery in December climbed $17.60 cents to $2,016.30 per ounce.

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Shares were mixed in Asia on Tuesday, after buying of technology stocks nudged the S&P 500 closer to the record high it set in February before the pandemic crunched the global economy. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Shares were mixed in Asia on Tuesday, after buying of technology stocks nudged the S&P 500 closer to the record high it set in February before the pandemic crunched the global economy. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu