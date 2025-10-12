World's oldest president could extend his rule as Cameroon votes in an election

His health has routinely been a topic of speculation as he spends most of his time in Europe, leaving day-to-day governing to key party officials and family members.

“In the face of increasingly difficult international environment, the challenges facing us are more and more pressing,” Biya said in announcing another run. “In such a situation, I cannot shirk my mission.”

Biya faces nine opposition candidates, including some former allies and appointees. They include Bello Bouba Maigari, who was minister for tourism, and Issa Tchiroma Bakary, who until recently served as the minister of employment.

Biya voted at a primary school in the capital Yaounde, telling reporters that he wouldn't comment on his plans until the results were in.

There is a single round of voting in Cameroon and whoever gets the most votes is the winner.

Cheukam Ginette, a 34-year-old environmentalist and first-time voter, said she won't choose Biya.

“Things have to change. First of all, life is expensive, getting medical care is not easy," she said outside of a polling station in Yaounde. "There are no roads, we have potholes everywhere. Everything is ruined. That’s why I voted for the opposition. I do not have confidence in the electoral process because we know our country but I’m hopeful.”

At a campaign rally last week in the northern city of Maroua, Biya promised change for one of Cameroon’s poorest areas. The predominantly Muslim north accounts for nearly 20% of the eligible voters, and Maigari and Bakary command strong followings there.

Cameroon faces escalating security crises. In the western region, a secessionist war is being fought between mainly English-speaking separatists who claim they are marginalized by the French-speaking majority, and government forces. In the north, the Boko Haram insurgency spills over from neighboring Nigeria, with armed groups routinely attacking border towns.

At least 43% of the population live in poverty as measured by core living standards such as income, education and health, according to U.N. estimates.

Around 8 million voters, including over 34,000 overseas, are eligible to vote at more than 31,000 polling stations in the Central African nation. Cameroon has a population of over 29 million people, a majority overwhelmingly young.

Polls are expected to close at 6 p.m. and the results are expected at the latest by Oct. 26.

___

McMakin reported from Dakar, Senegal.