Wrexham pulls off dramatic late recovery to advance in League Cup on penalties

Then Palmer, on as a 69th-minute substitute, converted headers in the first and second minutes of stoppage time to make it 3-3 and take the game to a shootout.

Wrexham won it 5-3 to advance.

After three straight promotions, Wrexham — now globally renowned after its 2021 takeover and the “Welcome to Wrexham” fly-on-the-wall documentary — is playing in the second-tier Championship for the first time since the 1980s and opened the season with a 2-1 loss at Southampton on Saturday.

Palmer has played a leading role in the documentary but has fallen down the pecking order of strikers over the past two years.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer