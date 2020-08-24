WWII surrender ceremony in Hawaii limited to local veterans

In a story published early Friday, WWII veteran Jerry Pedersen, who was aboard the USS Missouri and watched the Japanese surrender, told The Associated Press he had been looking forward to attending the event for years, and he understood the risks.

“I want to go back because that day, as much as I remember it, what happened, why we were there, the fact that it was the end of the realities of war and killing and all, it was the first day that I had to start answering, ‘What am I going to do with the rest of my life?’” Pedersen said.

Organizers now say fewer than 50 people will attend, mostly veterans and their families, at the Sept. 2 ceremony aboard the USS Missouri. The same health screenings and safety measures previously planned will be in place.