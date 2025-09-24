Xcel Energy will pay $640M to settle claims from Denver-area wildfire that burned 1,000 structures

Minneapolis-based Xcel has maintained that its equipment did not cause or contribute to the fire. It said it does not admit any fault under the settlement.

Investigators found that a sparking power line owned by Xcel was one of the causes of the fire that was fanned by high winds. Embers from a smoldering scrap wood fire set days before on a nearby property used by a Christian religious communal group was also found to have been another cause.

The smoldering fire at the Twelve Tribes property had been buried by residents a few days before in a way that was approved by firefighters who stopped by to investigate, authorities said.

The two fires combined to cause a blaze fanned by high winds that is blamed for causing $2 billion in damage in a suburban area between Denver and Boulder.