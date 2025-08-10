Yankees manager Aaron Boone ejected for 5th time this season in game in loss to Astros

Boone continued the argument for about another minute while third base umpire Jordan Baker interceded and the at-bat continued with McMahon flying out to center field.

“It was the first couple of innings,” Boone said after a 7-1 loss. “I was on him a lot. That’s over and done with and it is what it is and that isn’t the reason we lost this game."

Boone was ejected six times last season. His last ejection was by Manny Gonzalez on July 23 in Toronto during the seventh inning for arguing a called third strike on Anthony Volpe.

Since becoming manager in 2018, Boone has been ejected 44 times. Last season, he was tossed by Thomas in the seventh inning of a game against the Atlanta Braves following a walk to Marcell Ozuna.

The Astros held a 2-0 lead Sunday when Boone was ejected.

In the fifth, Max Fried thought he got a called third strike on Cam Smith and bench coach Brad Ausmus mouthed “let’s go.” Smith ended the at-bat with a two-run double to give the Astros a 4-0 lead.

“It definitely would have been nice,” Fried said. “No one’s going to look back and really care. You got to be able to make the pitch and get out of it.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB