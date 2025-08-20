Yankees tie club record with 9 home runs in 13-3 win over Rays

Giancarlo Stanton and Cody Bellinger both hit two home runs, Aaron Judge launched his 40th of the season and the New York Yankees matched a franchise record with nine longballs in a 13-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches his solo home run off Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane Baz during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

By KRISTIE ACKERT – Associated Press
25 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton and Cody Bellinger both hit two home runs, Aaron Judge launched his 40th of the season and the New York Yankees matched a franchise record with nine longballs Tuesday night in a 13-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Judge, Bellinger and Stanton went back-to-back-to-back in the first inning to give the Yankees a 3-0 lead four batters into the game — after the first pitch was delayed nearly two hours by rain.

José Caballero connected twice for his first career multihomer game. Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Ben Rice also went deep for the Yankees, who won their fourth straight and looked awfully comfortable in a road game at their spring training home.

New York took full advantage of the cozy dimensions before a crowd of 10,046 at George M. Steinbrenner Field, where the Rays are playing while Tropicana Field undergoes repairs.

Bellinger went 4 for 5 with three RBIs.

