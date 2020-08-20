Young activists meet Merkel to press case for climate action

The activists sought a meeting with Merkel because Germany currently holds the six-month rotating presidency of the European Union, which together with Britain accounts for 22% of all man-made greenhouse gas emissions. Merkel has in the past lauded the youth activists for putting pressure on politicians to act against global warming.

Climate campaigners argue that governments around the world are doing too little to curb the emissions that are heating up the atmosphere. In a letter sent to world leaders last month, Thunberg and others called for numerous measures including ending financing for oil and gas projects and setting binding annual carbon budgets.

Merkel's spokeswoman, Ulrike Demmer, said Wednesday that the German government recently agreed to to cut emissions by up to 55% over the coming decade compared with 1990 levels. It also backs plans for an EU Green Deal and for making Europe the first “climate neutral” continent by 2050.

“The subject (of climate change) is an issue of central importance for the entire German government,” Demmer said. “As such, an exchange with (the activists) is certainly beneficial.”

Climate activists Greta Thunberg wears a face mask as she arrives for a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP) Credit: Kay Nietfeld Credit: Kay Nietfeld

