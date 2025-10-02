Zelenskyy warns Russian drones endanger safety at Chernobyl and at Europe's biggest nuclear plant

A blackout could also blind the radiation monitoring systems, installed to boost security at Chernobyl and operated by the U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“Russia is deliberately creating the threat of radiation incidents,” Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Wednesday, criticizing the U.N. watchdog and its chief Rafael Mariano Grossi for what he described as weak responses to the danger.

“Every day of Russia’s war, every strike on our energy facilities, including those connected to nuclear safety, is a global threat,” he said. “Weak and half-measures will not work. Strong action is needed.”

The war that followed Russia's all-out invasion of its neighbor more than three years ago appears no closer to ending, despite months of U.S.-led peace efforts.

Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address that Russian launched over 20 Shahed drones against energy infrastructure in Slavutych, the city whose power supply services Chernobyl, the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident.

A wave of drones overwhelmed defenses and caused a blackout, he said, affecting the sarcophagus that prevents radioactive dust from escaping the destroyed fourth reactor and storage housing more than 3,000 tons of spent fuel. He did not provide details of how it was affected.

“The Russians could not have been unaware that a strike on Slavutych would have such consequences for Chernobyl,” Zelenskyy said.

Last February, a drone armed with a warhead hit Chernobyl's protective outer shell, briefly starting a fire. Radiation levels there did not increase, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Zaporizhzhia plant, which is one of the 10 biggest nuclear facilities in the world, has been disconnected from the grid for over a week.

Zaporizhzhia has repeatedly been caught in the crossfire during the war. Zelenskyy blamed Russian artillery for cutting the power line to the plant, but Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was Ukrainian shelling.

The facility is using emergency diesel generators to run cooling systems for its six shutdown reactors and spent fuel.

The IAEA says the plant is not in immediate danger but wants it swiftly reconnected to the grid.

The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington think tank, said Russia’s occupation of Zaporizhzhia has “significantly degraded” the security of the plant.

It claimed Wednesday that Moscow wants to integrate the plant into the Russian grid — a move that will “exacerbate security risks, degrade Ukraine’s future power generation capacity, and serve as a tool that Russia can use to legitimize its occupation of Ukraine.”

Hatton reported from Lisbon, Portugal.

