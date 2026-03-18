Zendaya's new ring fuels notion that she and Tom Holland are married

She arrived for Tuesday's premiere with what appeared to be a wedding band next to a large ring that started speculation at January's Golden Globes that she was engaged to Holland. Her representatives have declined to confirm the couple are married, even after Zendaya's longtime stylist Law Roach teased journalists recently that the wedding had already happened.

“Whatever kind of job that you have, whatever kind of field that you’re in. Or if you’re dealing with, you know, social media, whatever have you, like we all in some ways have to learn how to keep things for ourselves and pour into ourselves just as much as we pour into the world or our work,” Zendaya told AP.

She declined to elaborate on her designed her rings.

Zendaya stars opposite Robert Pattinson in “The Drama,” which has them playing an engaged couple whose relationship is thrown off course during their wedding week.