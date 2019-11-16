Obama cautions Democratic hopefuls on tacking too far left

Obama is not mentioning anyone by name. But the message he delivered before a room of Democratic donors in Washington on Friday was a clear word of caution about the candidacies of Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

The two have called for massive structural changes — and in Sanders’ case “revolution” — that would dramatically alter the role of government in peoples’ lives.

Obama says the average American “doesn’t think we have to completely tear down the system and remake it.”

Thank you for reading the Dayton Daily News and for supporting local journalism. Subscribers: log in for access to your daily ePaper and premium newsletters.

Thank you for supporting in-depth local journalism with your subscription to the Dayton Daily News. Get more news when you want it with email newsletters just for subscribers. Sign up here.