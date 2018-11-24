Diddy, Faith Evans, Kandi Burruss, more attend Kim Porter funeral in Georgia

Former model and actress Kim Porter was laid to rest in her hometown of Columbus, Georgia, on Saturday morning.

Porter’s memorial service was held at Cascade Hills Church, and she was buried in a gold casket at the Evergreen Memorial Gardens cemetery alongside her grandmother and mom.

According to TMZ, an estimated 1,200 to 1,500 people attended the ceremony, including many celebrities. Nene Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Lil Kim, Toya Wright, Mary J. Blige, Kimora Lee Simmons, Stevie J and Faith Evans, who reportedly sang at the funeral, were among the mourners.

Sean “Diddy” Combs, whom Porter dated off and on for 13 years, hoped to give the eulogy. However, TMZ reported he might have been too distraught to deliver it.

Ahead of the funeral, he posted a message on Twitter to thank everyone for their prayers and support.

“Today we lay to rest our ANGEL. Her spirit lives on with us FOREVER!!!” he wrote. “We thank you all for your prayers and support. You have no idea how much it means to us.”

Today we lay to rest our ANGEL. Her spirit lives on with us FOREVER!!! We thank you all for your prayers and support. You have no idea how much it means to us. We thank GOD for all of you. #KimPorter pic.twitter.com/OdI5hyKBeT — Diddy (@Diddy) November 24, 2018

The Porter, Goodwin and Combs families sent a statement to The Associated Press Friday.

“God broke the mold when he made Kim, there was truly no other woman like her. Although her time here on earth was far too short, she lived a life full of purpose and meaning. She was a loving mother and devoted friend. She was the epitome of kindness and grace. There wasn’t a person she met (whose) soul she did not touch. Kim was the type of woman who changed lives for the better,” they said. “She will be forever remembered and missed by so many. As her family, we promise to honor her every day of our lives. We love you always.”

Porter was found dead in her Los Angeles home Thursday, Nov. 15. She had been suffering from flu-like symptoms for several weeks, according to TMZ. However, her cause of death is currently unknown. She was 47.

Porter acted for many years, landing small parts in the film “The Brothers,” VH1’s “Single Ladies” and the TV series “Wicked Wicked Games.” She also appeared on the reality TV series “I Want to Work for Diddy.”

She had four children, including singer and actor Quincy Brown, who appears on the Atlanta-filmed Fox series “Star.” Her other three children, with Combs, are Christian, 20, and 11-year-old twin girls D'Lila Star and Jessie James.