2 more Puerto Rico officials fired after supplies from Hurricane Maria found in warehouse 

Two more top Puerto Rico officials were fired in the latest shakeup after a warehouse filled with unused supplies, some dating from Hurricane Maria, was found.

Housing Secretary Fernando Gil and Department of Family Affairs Secretary Glorimar Andújar were fired a day after the director of Puerto Rico’s Office of Emergency Management, Carlos Acevedo, was.

“There have been actions by government officials that have been completely unacceptable,” Gov. Wanda Vázquez said in a statement Sunday.

Vázquez vowed to further investigate after supplies including water, food, baby formula, cots and tarps were found in a warehouse being inspected for damage from recent earthquakes.

Vázquez decided on the additional firings after requesting information about collection and distribution centers and it was not able to be provided.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

