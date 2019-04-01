SEE: Meteor flashes across North Florida skies, falls to Earth as fireball

A bright meteor streaked across the night sky late Saturday, startling residents with reports of sightings from Alabama to Georgia and North Florida.

>> Read more trending news

A driver in Gainesville, Florida, even captured the fireball falling to Earth on his dashcam, posting the video to social media.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee confirmed the event, tweeting: “Did you see it? A meteor was caught on GOES Lightning Mapper (GLM) around … 11:52 PM ET!”

Did you see it? A meteor was caught on GOES Lightning Mapper (GLM) around 3:52Z or 11:52 PM ET! pic.twitter.com/6FnUCN83EJ — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) March 31, 2019

You might miss it in the loop if you blink, so here's a still of the flash! pic.twitter.com/V3zN1kfj8u — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) March 31, 2019

>> Related: How to watch the spectacular Gemind meteor shower

A weather satellite, the GOES-16, used to track lightning during stormy weather, was able to pinpoint the meteor’s location. Meteors are bright like lightning, so the satellite was able to pick it up.