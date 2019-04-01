SEE: Meteor flashes across North Florida skies, falls to Earth as fireball

A meteor, similar to one that put on a show in parts of the Southeast over the weekend, streaks across the starry night sky above a grove of pine trees.
Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By
  • Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A bright meteor streaked across the night sky late Saturday, startling residents with reports of sightings from Alabama to Georgia and North Florida.

A driver in Gainesville, Florida, even captured the fireball falling to Earth on his dashcam, posting the video to social media.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee confirmed the event, tweeting: “Did you see it? A meteor was caught on GOES Lightning Mapper (GLM) around … 11:52 PM ET!” 

A weather satellite, the GOES-16, used to track lightning during stormy weather, was able to pinpoint the meteor’s location. Meteors are bright like lightning, so the satellite was able to pick it up.

 

 

 

