Texas shooting: Family of injured officer sets up page to cover medical costs

The family of a Texas police officer reportedly injured in Saturday's mass shooting in Odessa and Midland is working to raise funds to cover the man's medical expenses.

>> Read more trending news

Five people were killed and 21 others were injured in the shooting, Odessa police confirmed. The shooting spree began when a Texas trooper conducted a traffic stop, and a man fired shots after pulling over, Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said in a news conference.

While officials have not released the names of the people killed or injured, or the name of the shooter, the family of Midland Police Department Officer Zack Owens started a GoFundMe page, KETK reported.



SUPPORT THE BLUE: A family member has set up a GoFundMe for one of the officers involved in the Odessa-Midland shooting.https://t.co/F5MgBNfZLt — KETK NEWS (@KETK) September 1, 2019

Another GoFundMe page was started to help the family of 17-month-old toddler Anderson Davis, who also was reportedly injured during Saturday's shooting.

The page for Owens was started by the wife of the officer's cousin, Abigail McCullough.

McCullough wrote that Owens "was shot multiple times in the arm and hand," the Odessa American reported. Owens' family said the officer also suffered from glass shards in his eyes, the newspaper reported.

The GoFundMe page set a goal of $50,000. More than $37,000 had been raised just after midnight Sunday.

Thank you for reading the Dayton Daily News and for supporting local journalism. Subscribers: log in for access to your daily ePaper and premium newsletters.

Thank you for supporting in-depth local journalism with your subscription to the Dayton Daily News. Get more news when you want it with email newsletters just for subscribers. Sign up here.