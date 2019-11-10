Trump cheered at 'Bama game; 'Baby Trump' balloon slashed during protest outside

>> Read more trending news

The response was markedly different than the boos heard during Game 5 of the World Series in Washington and the more mixed support during an appearance at a UFC mixed martial arts fight in New York.

Trump sat on a tier above the field and waved as fans shouted “USA.” He smiled, gave a thumbs-up a few times and threw a couple of fist bumps into the air. Alabama fans waved red and white pompoms in response. First lady Melania Trump got an equally enthusiastic welcome.

.@realDonaldTrump is introduced at Bryant-Denny Stadium to loud cheers and even a “U-S-A” chant: pic.twitter.com/r7gI5Mh3dd — Alex Byington (@_AlexByington) November 9, 2019

A protest group outside the game was deflated after a Trump supporter slashed an 8-foot gash into the “Baby Trump” balloon outside the game just after kickoff, WBMA reported.

Just watched a guy get arrested for stabbing this balloon lmao pic.twitter.com/m4D5n4YOUy — beach glass babe (@ delovelylany ) November 9, 2019

Hoyt Hutchinson was arrested and charged with felony criminal mischief. He was released on $2,500 bond. He started a GoFundMe account to help raise money for restitution to repair the balloon. Volunteers had raised more than $4,000 to bring the balloon to the protest.

Hutchinson reportedly livestreamed the attack on the balloon, AL.com reported.

“(I’m) going down here to make a scene...y’all watch the news...I’m shaking I’m so mad right now,” Hutchinson said on social media, AL.com reported. “I’m fixin’ to pop this balloon. Stay tuned. It should be interesting."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

