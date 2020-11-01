Need individual insurance? Open enrollment starts today

Open enrollment starts today for people who plan to buy personal health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplaces.
Enrollment is open until Dec. 15. About 196,806 Ohioans signed up for individual health plans during last year’s open enrollment.
Consumers looking to obtain coverage can contact the federal exchange in Ohio directly by visiting healthcare.gov or by calling 800-318-2596.
Premiums for 2021 will be relatively flat for Ohioans who buy health insurance on the Affordable Care Act marketplace and more counties in Ohio will have more options to chose from this open enrollment period as well.
The average annual premiums for the individual market for 2021 is projected to be $5,671, compared to this year’s$5,690.
While premiums have been leveling off, they are still on average a steep hike from the average $2,650 premium in Ohio in the inaugural year of the exchange in 2013.
However, individual companies' rates will vary from the average. Many people also qualify for subsidies that offset the cost of premiums.