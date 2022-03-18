New Carlisle man accused of beating son who lost consciousness, quit breathing

Cabrera reportedly admitted to deputies that he hit his son a couple times on both legs with the belt for lying to him about where the money came from. He and his wife suspected their son had been stealing money from them, according to the affidavit.

The teen, who was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, told a deputies the money was his and that he did not steal it. He said his father struck him with the belt on the side of the leg and on his back and that he was struck with an open hand in the head at least three times before he blacked out, the document stated.

Cabrera is held on a $50,000 bond in the Clark County Jail.