New Carlisle man shot, killed; suspect charged with murder

The shooting suspect, identified as 24-year-old Glen James Sexton of New Carlisle, was charged Monday in Clark County Municipal Court with murder and is in custody at the Clark County Jail.

Crews responded around 9:20 p.m. to reports of a shooting at the 200 block of Slayton Drive, according to the sheriff’s office.

Responding crews found Edwards on the ground in front of a house being assisted by bystanders, while the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Glen James Sexton of New Carlisle, was sitting inside a black Cadillac XTS in the driveway with his hands in the air, deputies said.

Bethel Twp. Fire Department EMS personnel took Edwards, who suffered a gunshot wound, to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to about an hour later, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators learned that Sexton and his female passenger arrived at the Slayton address to meet with Edwards, who “had come out to the vehicle and began to leave” with them, but then “abruptly exited the vehicle and returned” to the residence.

Sexton parked the vehicle in the driveway and Edwards came outside, when a “heated confrontation occurred” between the men.

“During the altercation, Mr. Sexton retrieved a firearm from the interior of his vehicle, and then brandished the firearm. Mr. Edwards then struck Mr. Sexton with a fist to the face area, at which time Mr. Sexton fired the weapon, striking Mr. Edwards and inflicting a fatal wound,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Detectives from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division also responded to the scene and assisted with evidence collection.

