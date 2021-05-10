New Carlisle water tower demolished after nearly 100 years of use

Explore Project Jericho prepares for new bike path mural

“I grew up on South Main Street in New Carlisle. This is what I’ve seen for the last 56 years, so it’s sad. I hate to see it go,” Council member Peggy Eggleston said.

The city council had countless discussions over the past several years as they tried to save the structure. The decision to move forward with demolition was a difficult one, said Eggleston.

“Mike and I did everything we could to save it. But it’s just the maintenance and the costs to do it,” she said.

New Carlisle resident Bud Brubaker lived in the area for 83 years, seeing the water tower for most his life.

“I’m surprised and a bit sad to see it go,” he said.

The Adams Water Tower stood over the city since 1934, and had been a landmark for the area ever since.

“It was a nice piece to our horizon,” Lowrey said.