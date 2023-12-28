New Chipotle in Lebanon opens this weekend, has limited-time menu item

A new Chipotle location in Lebanon is scheduled to fully open on Saturday, Dec. 30.
The restaurant is located at 1235 Columbus Ave. and will be open 10:45 a.m.-10 p.m. daily, according to a news release from Chipotle Mexican Grill’s external communications manager. The location is hiring, and on average every Chipotle has 25 jobs per location.
Those wishing to apply may go online to chipotle.com/careers.
The Lebanon location will have the fan-favorite dish Carne Asada, which is available for a limited time.
