NEW DETAILS: 2 Champaign County men found dead in home identified

Two men who were found dead inside a home in Champaign County have been identified.

Wayne F. Smoot, 74, and Lundy R. Travis, 68, were both found inside a home at 7310 E. State Route 29, between Urbana and Mechanicsburg, Wednesday morning, “as a result of a shooting,” according to Chief Deputy Eric Holmes.

The Champaign County 911 Center received a call at 9:52 a.m. Wednesday from the property owner who said she found the two men, according to a release from Holmes. The owner said she allowed the two to live in the home, and she found them under “suspicious circumstances.”

“I just walked in my house. I don’t know if they’re alive or if they’re dead. There’s two guys. Neither one’s moving,” the 911 caller told dispatchers, adding it didn’t appear the men were breathing, and there was blood and a weapon.

The 911 caller said she didn’t live in the house and only the two men lived there, but that she’s known them for a while.

Sheriff’s deputies, detectives and Mechanicsburg EMS responded to the scene, as well as the Ohio Burau of Criminal Investigation Crime Scene Unit. After checking the residence, they found the Smoot and Travis.

Preliminary reports confirm that both Smoot and Travis died as a result of gunshot wounds, Holmes said. They were taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office to be examined.

Investigators believe there is no additional danger or threat to the community.

The deaths are being investigated as suspicious. The incident remains under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.

