NEW DETAILS: Buck Creek park marina remains closed due to film on water’s surface

The marina at Buck Creek State Park remained closed on Tuesday because of a substance appearing at the top of the water.
Natalie Foos, statewide administrator of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources division of parks and watercraft, said the substance appears to be a combination of plant and fish material breaking down and releasing hydrogen sulfide, which is sitting on top of the water, and the lake water turning over. She said both events appear to have caused “discoloration” on top of the water, and she said it isn’t anything to worry about.
“A lot of times nature can mimic something that looks like an oil spill, and we think that’s what we have,” Foos said.
Foos said Ohio lake waters flip in the fall and spring, which can “shock” systems of some fish. In this case, some shad have washed up because of the shock.
According to Ohio Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Stephanie O’Grady, the substance was contained to the marina area using flotation devices called containment booms.
The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency visited the lake and had no concerns, Foos said. She said the lake will reopen but did not specify the timeline.
“Any sort of recreation, we want our visitors to be vigilant and safe, so wear their life jacket, go out with a buddy — don’t go alone, or let someone know that you’re coming out to the lake,” Foos said.
Foos said the ODNR regularly tests the water quality at Ohio beaches from Memorial Day to Labor Day. She said any quality advisories will be posted to the Ohio Beach Guard website.
Staff writer Daniel Susco contributed to this report.
About the Author