NEW DETAILS: Kettering ‘fast-tracking’ police body cameras

KETTERING — The city of Kettering is fast-tracking a plan to buy 90 body cameras this year for its police department.
Kettering City Council members are scheduled to consider the purchase of body cameras — not currently in use by Kettering police — on Tuesday night.
Council will be asked to approve $236,000 in supplemental funds this year to buy the cameras instead of waiting until next year, Kettering City Manager Mark Schwieterman said.
“We’re certainly trying to move this as quickly as we can and also as effectively as we can,” he said. “That might delay it just a little bit. But we are fast-tracking this from the standpoint of it being operational because we do believe it’s good for our community.”
The use of body cameras and when they are activated has been the source of debate nationally in recent years.
Scrutiny about their use has increased this year with the police killing of Black people, notably in Louisville, Kentucky; Minneapolis; and Kenosha, Wisconsin.