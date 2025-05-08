NEW DETAILS: Police explain Hartman cold case; Springfield mom of 2 killed in 2008

Just after midnight on May 9, 2008, the Springfield Fire Division responded to a fire at 1805 Sweetbriar Lane South, where they discovered Hartman’s body. She had last been seen just hours earlier, on the evening of May 8, by several people.

Hartman lived at the house that burned.

Investigators determined the fire was arson and Hartman’s death was ruled a homicide. SPD Sgt. James Byron said Hartman died before the fire, which he said was a coverup attempt.

Byron declined to share information relating to suspects in the case.

According to her obituary at the time, Hartman was a married mother of two who had studied machining and worked as assistant engineer of the production department at Tinker Omega.

Investigators got cooperation from many people, and Byron said police would like to talk to them again.

“She had a lot of friends, a lot of coworkers and a lot of family that was very cooperative with us, and a lot of neighbors,” Byron said. “They were very cooperative with us and we would like to revisit that information — not that there’s anything that we think was lacking in the investigation. We just want to go over everything again just to see if there’s anything we can put together."

Police are seeking any information, and Byron said specific details like “weird noises,” vehicles that drove by, or anything they at the time believed insignificant, would be helpful. He called the case “solvable.”

SPD investigates cold cases regularly, particularly Detective Kevin Miller, and new evidence helps in solving them, Byron said.

“It only takes one small piece of evidence for us to really pursue a case and break it wide open,” Byron said. “We do think that that is out there. We think there are people that have information on this case that could help us bring this case to completion.”

The public cooperates in investigations often, and Byron said police are looking for that again.

Hartman’s family is supportive of the investigation and seeks justice, Byron said.

Anyone with a tip 24/7 can call 937-324-7685, call Detective Miller at 937-324-7709 or email spdtip@springfieldohio.gov. Tips can be anonymous.

“All it takes is one piece of new information to move this case forward,” Miller said. “We remain committed to seeking justice for Alia and her loved ones.”