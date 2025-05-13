New Middletown fire chief brings ‘wealth of experience’

Wright has been with Middletown fire since 2002 and has held the roles of squadperson, lieutenant, captain and deputy chief. He has a focus on emergency medical services and held a role within EMS Operations.

“With 23 years of dedicated service to the Middletown Division of Fire, Deputy Chief Wright brings a wealth of experience, dedication and leadership to this role,” Combs said. “I am confident he will serve the organization and the community with excellence.”

Wright also played a major role in the fire department receiving the Ohio State of Life Award for life-saving efforts. He holds many certifications and recently completed the Ohio Fire Executive program, a 2.5-year master’s level leadership program.

“I am truly honored and deeply humbled by the opportunity to represent the city of Middletown, our community and the dedicated men and women of this outstanding organization,” Wright said. “I’m excited to lead our department into the future with pride and purpose.”

Outside of work, Wright has served on the Middletown Fire Union Local 336 Golf Committee, which has raised and donated More than $30,000 to support the Middie Way Baseball Program.

Wright attended Eastern Gateway Community College, where he earned a degree in fire science and graduated Summa Cum Laude. He graduated from Talawanda High School.

Snively has been chief since September 2022.

Overall, Middletown Fire has big changes this year: Two of four new fire stations have opened, and the others will open later this year.