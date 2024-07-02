New Mrs. Ohio winner is Middletown teacher

MIDDLETOWN — A Middletown City Schools teacher has been crowned Mrs. Ohio America 2024.
Anedra Million, a teacher at Highview Sixth Grade Center, was crowned last week, and she will compete for the title of Mrs. America 2024 in August in Las Vegas.
She will try to become the second woman from Middletown to hold a nationwide pageant title.
Susan Perkins was crowned Miss America in 1978. She has been a professional singer, spokesperson and TV reporter, according to media reports.
She has participated in many volunteer activities supporting U.S. veterans, and in 2009, she toured Iraq with two other former Miss Americas.
Million will be featured in Sunday’s Journal-News.
In Other News