New plant in West Chester Twp. to bring 230 jobs

The move is expected to create 230 jobs with an annual payroll of about $13.4 million. To assist in that effort, Steel & O’Brien has been awarded a nine-year, Ohio Job Creation Tax Credit tax credit of 1.636 percent.

The project came together through the efforts of West Chester Twp. and its partners REDI Cincinnati and JobsOhio, working with the Ohio Department of Development.

“This expansion reflects both confidence and momentum,” said Scott Kerns, FCH Inc.’s chief executive officer.

“We are investing where we see long-term opportunity — in talent, in infrastructure, and in the industries that depend on precision and performance. Ohio has been central to our growth story, and we are proud to continue building here.”

The company is leasing 179,000 square feet of space at 9701 Windisch Drive, said Tim Schenke, executive vice president for broker CBRE. Schneider Electric and the GE Aerospace Additive Technology Center are also leasing space in that building.

Once equipment is moved in and infrastructure work is completed, the company will begin manufacturing stainless-steel components, hoses, and custom assemblies for its clients. There is no timeline yet for the move.

“FCH’s continued investment in West Chester underscores the strength of our workforce and the competitiveness of our region,” said Michelle Cone, West Chester Twp.’s economic development manager.

“We are proud to support companies that are scaling operations and creating high-quality jobs in our community.”

The move also reinforces the region’s reputation as an advanced manufacturing hub for innovation and excellence, said Kimm Lauterbach, REDI’s chief executive officer.

“Their presence not only brings decades of specialized expertise and proven leadership but also contributes to the growth of our nearly $30 billion advanced manufacturing ecosystem, leveraging a highly skilled workforce, supporting the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and creating new opportunities,” Lauterbach said.