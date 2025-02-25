Breaking: UPDATE: Head-on collision kills 1 person, injures another in Darke County Tuesday

New St. Vincent de Paul store in Hamilton to create 50 or more jobs

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Cincinnati purchased in January 2025 the Pleasant Treasures property, 4016 Pleasant Ave., and plans to redevelop the site for a new thrift store and donation drop center. Officials expect to open the facility this summer.

The new 24,000-square-foot St. Vincent de Paul thrift store and donation center in Hamilton is expected to have dozens of new jobs starting this summer.

The Journal-News reported last week that the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Cincinnati purchased in January the former Pleasant Treasures indoor flea market on Pleasant Avenue in Lindenwald for $1.8 million. Agency officials said they plan to renovate the store, which would be their second-largest thrift store (the Western Hills store is the largest).

Society officials said in a press release on Tuesday they expect the new store will employ between 50 and 55 people, “providing local jobs while supporting St. Vincent de Paul’s mission to serve neighbors in need.” A hiring timeline has not been established, but all jobs will be posted at: www.svdpcincinnati.org.

St. Vincent de Paul Vice President of Stores Jim Wenstrup said the expansion into the Hamilton area will “strengthen our commitment to serving the community.”

“This new store will not only provide affordable shopping and convenient donation opportunities, but also increase access to vital resources four our neighbors,” he said.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Cincinnati purchased in January 2025 the Pleasant Treasures property, 4016 Pleasant Ave., and plans to redevelop the site for a new thrift store and donation drop center. Officials expect to open the facility this summer. PROVIDED

Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Cincinnati spokesperson Anne Jones said last week there is a need for this store as there are a large number of supporters, donors and shoppers in the greater Hamilton area. It would also be more convenient for those who receive vouchers for free items at a St. Vincent de Paul center, such as for furniture, clothing and household items.

When the store opens, it will operate seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

They are going to need donations to help stock the Hamilton store, as stores offer a range of men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, and household items, small and large appliances, furniture, and mattresses.

To help with donations, people can drop off at any donation center, and the closest are in Mason and Colerain Twp. There are also numerous drop box areas across the tri-state, including two in Butler County: Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 2550 Millville Ave., in Hamilton, and Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Road, in Fairfield.

