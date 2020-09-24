New tenant coming to The Greene in large space

A new tenant, that has yet to be named, is coming to The Greene Towne Center in Beavercreek near Von Maur.
The new tenant will take up the entire lower level of Building No. 3, according to a letter sent to other businesses in The Greene from Steve Willshaw, the general manager. This spot is where Gap, which is now closed, anchored one end and Flash Photography is on the other end.
Flash Photography will relocate next to Torrid on Holly Drive over the next week, the letter said.
“We are very excited about this new tenant that will be occupying the space. The entire town center is going to benefit tremendously from their presence here,” Willshaw said in the letter.
Renovations will begin on a total of 30,000 square feet in the building soon.
The Beavercreek planning department said it had not received any construction permit requests for the space.
“With a project of this magnitude and with deadlines to meet, there is going to be a lot of construction activity going on it and around the building over the next four months. The contractor is working with us on a schedule for all the various tasks they need to perform that fits in with the town center’s business model," the letter from The Greene reads.
Willshaw would not give additional details on the new tenant.