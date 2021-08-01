dayton-daily-news logo
No injuries after small plane crashes in Urbana

Grimes Field is hosting a gathering of B-17 bombers. Bill Lackey/Staff

By Micah Karr

A small plan crashed at Grimes Field Airport Sunday morning. No one was injured in the crash, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a release.

Initial reports show that a 1989 Van’s RV-6 experimental plane was approaching a runway and lost power. The pilot, Michael Baldwin, 61, of Pickerington made a controlled landing in a field. He was not injured, the OSHP reported.

The incident was reported just before 8:30 a.m. The OSHP, Urbana Fire and EMS, Urbana Police Department, Grimes Field Airport officials and Maine’s Towing all responded to the scene, along with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were contacted and also responded to the scene.

The crash is still under investigation, the OSHP said.

