Northwestern Schools names new superintendent

Rismiller is currently principal at London High School and lives close to Northwestern.

“I’m looking forward to this opportunity and excited to be a warrior,” he said.

Rismiller began his career as an agricultural science and special education teacher before moving into school administration. He has served as principal of Meadowdale in Dayton Public Schools, principal of Graham High School and assistant principal at Marion City Schools.

He has a bachelor’s degree in agriculture science from Ohio State University, two masters degrees in special education and school leadership and a superintendents license from Concordia University.

“You’re coming into a great district ... We just love all of our students and our families and we’re just happy to welcome you in,” said board member Kevin Macy.

The Clark County Educational Service Center facilitated Northwestern’s superintendent search, meeting with them in early January to begin the process.

The superintendent job posting was open until the beginning of February, with 12 candidates in the first round of interviews, four in the second round and two in the third round, which included Rismiller.