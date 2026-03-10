Ohio 122, I-75 ramp closed today for repairs

A portion of Ohio 122 leading to Interstate 75 in Middletown will be closed today for pavement repairs.
The eastbound Ohio 122 on-ramp to I-75 North will close while the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Warren County Highway Maintenance Facility crews grind and repair the pavement, according to a press release.
The work is expected to begin at 9 a.m. and completed at 1 p.m.
While the ramp is closed, motorists can enter I-75 by way the westbound 122 on-ramp.
In Other News
1
Doobie Brothers tribute band to rock Gloria Theatre
2
Carmagnola and The Grey: A new Hamilton restaurant experience
3
Violinist is guest performer at Springfield Symphony concert
4
Wittenberg names executive director of engagement, annual giving
5
How Casa Del Sabor and Casa Centro redefined Springfield dining
About the Author