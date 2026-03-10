Breaking: ‘I did not violate Ohio law,’ Miami Twp. fiscal officer tells judge in gold coin case

Ohio 122, I-75 ramp closed today for repairs

A portion of state Route 122 leading to Interstate 75 in Middletown will be closed today for pavement repairs. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

A portion of state Route 122 leading to Interstate 75 in Middletown will be closed today for pavement repairs. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
News
By
58 minutes ago
X

A portion of Ohio 122 leading to Interstate 75 in Middletown will be closed today for pavement repairs.

The eastbound Ohio 122 on-ramp to I-75 North will close while the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Warren County Highway Maintenance Facility crews grind and repair the pavement, according to a press release.

The work is expected to begin at 9 a.m. and completed at 1 p.m.

While the ramp is closed, motorists can enter I-75 by way the westbound 122 on-ramp.

In Other News
1
Doobie Brothers tribute band to rock Gloria Theatre
2
Carmagnola and The Grey: A new Hamilton restaurant experience
3
Violinist is guest performer at Springfield Symphony concert
4
Wittenberg names executive director of engagement, annual giving
5
How Casa Del Sabor and Casa Centro redefined Springfield dining

About the Author

Follow Bryn Dippold on facebook

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.