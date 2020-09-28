Ohio authority terminates $40M in tax credits for GM

GM was approved for a state tax credit in exchange for a commitment to retain 3,700 employees in Lordstown, the state said.

That didn’t happen. Instead, GM slated the plant for closure, affecting an estimated 4,000-plus jobs in total, beginning with 1,600 layoffs in March 2019.

“Today’s action protects taxpayer dollars, while also allowing for continued investment in the local community,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of development and chair of the Ohio Tax Credit Authority.

GM has other state incentives for its operations in Toledo and Defiance. The company is currently compliant with those agreements, the state said.

GM also co-owns the DMAX plant in Moraine, where about 800 workers make the Duramax diesel truck engine.