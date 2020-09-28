Ohio authority terminates $40M in tax credits for GM

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority Monday approved a recommendation by the Ohio Development Services Agency to terminate the state’s “job creation and retention” tax credits with General Motors, saying the automaker will be “required” to return a total of $40 million to Ohio and the Mahoning Valley.
After last year’s closure of its Lordstown plant near Youngstown, GM will be required to invest $12 million in the Mahoning Valley by the end of 2022, and refund $28 million in tax credits, the authority said.
In 2008, the automaker entered into an agreement with the state which resulted in the issuance of $60.3 million in tax credits.
“GM has been a major employer in the state of Ohio for decades, investing in both the economy and our workforce," Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement. “While the decision to close the Lordstown plant was terrible news for workers and their families in the Mahoning Valley, today’s announcement will bring relief as well as investment by GM who has committed to investing $12 million in the local community for workforce, education, and infrastructure needs.”
He added: "GM has also committed to returning $28 million to the state for the job creation and retention credits they were awarded. GM remains involved in auto production in Lordstown to produce batteries for electric vehicles which is also good news for the future of the automotive industry.”
GM was approved for a state tax credit in exchange for a commitment to retain 3,700 employees in Lordstown, the state said.
That didn’t happen. Instead, GM slated the plant for closure, affecting an estimated 4,000-plus jobs in total, beginning with 1,600 layoffs in March 2019.
“Today’s action protects taxpayer dollars, while also allowing for continued investment in the local community,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of development and chair of the Ohio Tax Credit Authority.
GM has other state incentives for its operations in Toledo and Defiance. The company is currently compliant with those agreements, the state said.
GM also co-owns the DMAX plant in Moraine, where about 800 workers make the Duramax diesel truck engine.