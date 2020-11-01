X

1 man killed, 1 injured when large tree falls on pickups

Updated 1 hour ago
Authorities say one man was killed and another man injured when a large tree fell on their pickup trucks in a city on the shore of Lake Erie in Ohio

MENTOR, Ohio (AP) — One man was killed and another man injured when a large tree fell on their pickup trucks in a city on the shore of Lake Erie in Ohio, police said.

Police in Mentor-on-the-Lake near Cleveland said the tree fell across the roadway on Lakeshore Boulevard shortly after 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a 26-year-old Mentor man who was driving one of the trucks was killed. His name was not released pending notification of relatives. Police say the 51-year-old driver of the other truck sustained minor to moderate injuries.

