1 teen in custody, 1 sought in Ohio slaying of 13-year-old

Clifton Heights police said Saturday that a 14-year-old suspect was picked up by Medina police and taken to a juvenile detention center. A 16-year-old suspect is still being sought. Both are charged with murder, felonious assault and improper discharge into a home.

The shooting in Cleveland Heights occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, when at least two shots were fired into the home. Authorities initially believed the shots came from the backyard of a nearby home, but said they determined after further investigation that it wasn’t a random attack.