10-point fourth quarter pushes Bowling Green past Liberty 23-13

Pyne finished the game 16-for-31 for 146 yards and a score. He found Jacob Harris in the end zone for a 12-yard score as Bowling Green (2-1) went into halftime up 10-0.

Ethan Vasko connected with Donte Lee Jr. on a 44-yard scoring strike, pulling within three of the Falcons in the third.

Jackson Kleather drove in field goals from 50, 48 and 26 yards, proving to be the difference maker in a low-scoring contest.

Vasko went 13 of 24 for 194 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions as the Flames (1-2) struggled to generate much offensively.

Eriq George worked two sacks, and the Falcons' defense picked up seven tackles for loss and three passes deflected in the win.

