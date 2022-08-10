14 HBCU medical students chosen for NFL diversity initiative

The joint program with the NFL Physicians Society (NFLPS) and Professional Football Athletic Trainer Society (PFATS) aims to diversify staffs across sports medicine, including the NFL.

A study that examines diversity of the medical student population shows Black medical students comprise only 7.3% of the total in this country. That figure has risen less than 1% over the past 40 years and is far lower than the 13.4% Black population in the United States. The NFL has nearly 70% Black players.

“My biggest hope through this experience is to inspire youth, especially those from under-represented backgrounds to pursue professions like medicine where they can do incredible things such as sports medicine with the NFL,” Ocampo said.

The one-month clinical rotations will begin as the 2022 season gets going in September. Students will work under the supervision of the orthopedic team physicians, primary care team physicians and athletic trainers.

“As an athlete and someone who truly loves sports, I was elated to have the opportunity to work alongside premiere athletes and skilled physicians,” Dada said. “This initiative allows me to apply my clinical skills and knowledge at the highest level in sports medicine.”

