18K Ohio voters inactive no more after high 2020 engagement

The Republican elections chief said that about 10,000 of the flagged voters cast ballots in the Nov. 3 election, which featured the high-intensity contest between outgoing Republican President Donald Trump and his rival, Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

LaRose said 97,795 inactive voter files were removed in scheduled post-election voter roll maintenance, compared to the 115,816 initially flagged. Ohio has more than 8 million registered voters.