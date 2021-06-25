2 adults, 2 kids wounded in shooting on interstate highway

The shooting on I-670 westbound in Columbus was reported around 11:45 a.m. Friday and apparently stemmed from an argument that occurred near the Easton Town Centre mall. Authorities said it appeared the victims were targeted, but further details about the shooting and the initial dispute have not been released.

The victims, who were riding in an SUV, soon exited the highway and flagged down a police officer who was working at a road construction site. Two adults and a child initially were hospitalized in critical condition, though all three were later upgraded to stable.