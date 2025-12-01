2 conservative operatives get probation for robocalls to discourage Black Detroit voters in 2020

“Don’t be finessed into giving your private information to the man,” a recorded voice said.

In August, Wohl and Burkman pleaded no contest to voter intimidation, conspiracy and computer crimes after a long, unsuccessful effort to challenge the charges on free speech grounds. A Wayne County judge sentenced them to a year of probation.

Wohl and Burkman “used every racist dog whistle” to discourage people from voting by mail, said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat.

Wohl and Burkman were also pursued for robocalls in New York and Ohio. An Ohio judge in 2022 ordered them to perform 500 hours of community service related to voter registration in Washington, records show.

In New York, they settled a lawsuit last year by agreeing to pay up to $1.25 million, the attorney general's office said.

Defense attorneys in the Michigan case said Wohl and Burkman were ready to move on.

“I don't think he’s going to be back in any court in the future,” said Burkman's lawyer, Scott Grabel, who acknowledged the robocalls were offensive.

Attorney William Amadeo said he's glad Wohl “can put it behind him.”