2 fraternity members get jail in student's hazing death

Troy Henricksen, 24, of Grove City, Ohio, and Jacob Krinn, 21, of Delaware, Ohio had both been acquitted in May of more serious charges including involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide in the March 2021 death of 20-year-old Stone Foltz.

Henricksen, convicted of hazing and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, was sentenced Wednesday to 42 days in jail and 28 days of house arrest. Krinn — convicted of obstruction of official business, hazing and failure to comply — was also sentenced to 42 days in jail.