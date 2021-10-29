2 leave education board that rescinded anti-racism measure

The governor’s office expressed gratitude for their service but said Friday, it wasn’t commenting further. Hours later, the office announced two new appointees to the board: Richard Chernesky, of Waynesville in Warren County, and Brandon Kern, from Amanda in Fairfield County.

Earlier in the week, senators had voted to confirm three other appointed board members who had voted in favor of rescinding the anti-racism resolution.

That resolution became part of the increasingly heated debate in Ohio and around the country over how race and racism are taught in schools. And in a 10-7 vote this month, board members opted to replace the resolution with one to "promote academic excellence in K-12 education for each Ohio student without prejudice or respect to race, ethnicity, or creed."

The replacement condemns standards, curriculum, or training “that seek to divide or to ascribe circumstances or qualities, such as collective guilt, moral deficiency, or racial bias, to a whole race or group of people.”

The state board is responsible for setting certain standards for the operation of Ohio's public schools, but districts retain local control over decisions about their own policies and what instructional materials they use.

The newest members join the board just as it's beginning a search for a new state superintendent to lead the Ohio Department of Education, after Paolo DeMaria recently stepped down.