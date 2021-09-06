dayton-daily-news logo
2 Ohio residents injured in Tennessee boating accident

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Two Ohio residents were injured when they were run over by a boat in an east Tennessee lake, authorities said Monday.

The accident occurred Saturday night on Norris Lake in Campbell County, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a news release.

William Tyler Sharp of Hamilton, Ohio, and Gabriella Wimmer of Marysville, Ohio, were standing on the bow of a boat when it hit a wake, causing them to be thrown from the vessel, the agency said.

The pair was then run over by the same boat, officials said.

Sharp was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. He was treated for serious injuries, including deep cuts from the boat's propeller, the agency said. Sharp was in critical but stable condition, officials said.

Wimmer was taken to a separate hospital, where she was treated and released, officials said.

Another boater was charged with underage consumption of alcohol and reckless operation of a vessel.

