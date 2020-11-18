2 state House incumbents lose seats; Senate recount ahead

Lett said she looked forward to the results of the automatic recount.

“I am honored to have received more than 105,000 votes in this race,” she said in a statement. “It is clear that the margin between my opponent and I is razor-thin, at just 0.06%. I believe it is imperative that every vote is counted and every voice is heard.”

Greenspan thanked his constituents of his closely divided district, pledging to continue to work for them through the end of the year and beyond.

“Even when some tried to challenge my principles, I changed Columbus by standing up for us, hoping to demonstrate that courage, fidelity and honesty is the pathway to a better county, state and nation,” he said. “We can lead by example, and I do hope that I had a positive impact in a challenging political culture and environment.”