2 teens sent to youth prison in fatal shootings in 2019

One defendant was 13 when he shot and killed 14-year-old Jaykwon Sharp near an East Side elementary school in May 2019, the Columbus Dispatch reported. The now-14-year-old youth entered an admission to a charge of delinquency murder earlier this month.

A Franklin County juvenile court judge committed him to a youth prison but under a plea agreement he can apply for early release six months before his 21st birthday. Because he was under age 14 at the time of the offense, he was ineligible for prosecution as an adult under Ohio law.