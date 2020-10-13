2004 National Medal of Arts recipient John Ruthven dies

Ruthven, the 2004 National Medal of Arts recipient who was called the "20th Century Audubon," died Sunday, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported. Ruthven used some of the same techniques as 19th-century American ornithologist, artist and naturalist John Audubon.

For over 50 years, Ruthven was associated with the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden and in 1973 he started a campaign to save the zoo’s original pavilion.