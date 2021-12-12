dayton-daily-news logo
2021 Heisman Trophy Voting

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Voting for the 2021 Heisman Trophy with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Total

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama 684 107 45 2,311

Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan 78 273 174 954

Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt 28 175 197 631

C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State 12 118 127 399

Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama 31 79 74 325

Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State 18 53 85 245

Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi 10 32 56 150

Desmond Ridder, QB Cincinnati 5 15 36 81

Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia 9 15 18 75

Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State 0 5 7 17

